31,545 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,107. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.90. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.