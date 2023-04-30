5,526 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

