7,583 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,062,000 after buying an additional 364,962 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 125,221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 65,641 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in VICI Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 244,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.
VICI Properties Stock Up 2.0 %
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.
VICI Properties Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.