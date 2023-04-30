7,583 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,062,000 after buying an additional 364,962 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 125,221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 65,641 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in VICI Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 244,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Articles

