8,649 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP opened at $25.17 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

