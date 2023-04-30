88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in April

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,903,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 5,186,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,655,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
88 Energy Price Performance
88 Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,174,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,291,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
88 Energy Company Profile
