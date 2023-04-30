A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Up 23.8% in April

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 760,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $842.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,120 shares of company stock worth $799,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.