AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.12. 7,123,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

