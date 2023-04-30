ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $137.25 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018090 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,190.35 or 0.99987416 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002158 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $93.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

