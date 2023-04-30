Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

