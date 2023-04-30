Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 107,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 589,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.90% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Aditxt Trading Down 7.2 %

ADTX stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Aditxt has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.