Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $56.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.80.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

