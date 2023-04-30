Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, May 1st.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $56.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
