Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 35.7% in April

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aethlon Medical Trading Down 3.8 %
AEMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
