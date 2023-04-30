Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 35.7% in April

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 3.8 %

AEMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.