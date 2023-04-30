AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AgileThought Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that AgileThought will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of AgileThought

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AgileThought presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AgileThought by 1,348,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Featured Stories

