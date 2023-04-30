Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $167.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
