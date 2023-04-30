Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at C$17.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.03. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.74 and a one year high of C$18.47. The company has a market cap of C$6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 145.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$314.85 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.5282962 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$523,790.89. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total transaction of C$228,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Featured Stories

