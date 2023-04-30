Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96,317 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $108.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

