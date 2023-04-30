Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.