Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $132.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.63.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

