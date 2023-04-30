Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.17.

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,672.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,672.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,718 shares of company stock worth $21,987,353. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTR opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.05, a P/E/G ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also

