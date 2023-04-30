Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 60,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,481,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 8,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

