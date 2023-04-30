American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,364.00 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently commented on AAL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.55.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $44,800,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,039,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

