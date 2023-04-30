American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,750 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 1.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $207.42. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Barclays lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

