American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $22.87 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,879 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 5.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $22,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,759,000 after acquiring an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after buying an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $124.18 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

