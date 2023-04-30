American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,844 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 2.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after buying an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $95,912,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

