American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Shell comprises 1.5% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Shell by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Shell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL opened at $61.98 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

