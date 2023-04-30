American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.33 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

