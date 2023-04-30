American Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $124.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $189.82. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average of $143.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.84%.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

