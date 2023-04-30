American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.77.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

