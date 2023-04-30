American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of AMS opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.77.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.