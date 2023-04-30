American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

American Software has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.0%.

American Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMSWA opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.32 million, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. American Software has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

Insider Transactions at American Software

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,016 shares in the company, valued at $419,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,016 shares in the company, valued at $419,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,877 shares of company stock worth $1,478,563 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in American Software by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

