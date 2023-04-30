American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.25. 770,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,658. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.00.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 45.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

