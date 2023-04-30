Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.60-18.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.2-27.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.74 billion. Amgen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.60-$18.70 EPS.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Amgen stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.74. 2,721,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,314. Amgen has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.