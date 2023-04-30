Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,867,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

