Analysts Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target at $57.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after acquiring an additional 689,276 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after acquiring an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,652,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

