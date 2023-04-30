AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Down 18.2% in April

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 923,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,411,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 117,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,419 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading

