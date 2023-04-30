AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $325.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $334.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.58.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at AON

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in AON by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in AON by 1,080.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

