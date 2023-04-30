Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.50 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $546,279.63 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

