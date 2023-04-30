AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $118.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average is $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $121.42.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.