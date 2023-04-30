Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Aptevo Therapeutics

NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

