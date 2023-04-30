Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 319,106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,950 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

