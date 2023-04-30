ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS.

ArcBest stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

