Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Arcosa Stock Up 12.7 %

ACA stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcosa by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.