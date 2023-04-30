Ardor Price Hits $0.0883 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $88.23 million and approximately $754,558.83 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00059376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

