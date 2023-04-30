Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARCC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 807,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 21,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

