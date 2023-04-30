Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Ares Management Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 362.35%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $8,020,182.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,458,214 shares of company stock worth $43,767,828 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

