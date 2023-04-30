Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,458,214 shares of company stock worth $43,767,828 and sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.