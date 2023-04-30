Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 3.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $96,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.71.

Insider Activity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $208.06. 1,675,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,023. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.88. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

