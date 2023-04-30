Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.1 %

ABG opened at $193.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $253.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 30.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

