ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $76.49 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 106.7% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $76.49 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001123 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,314.15 or 1.00082056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.11472379 USD and is up 37.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,350,124.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.