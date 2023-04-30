ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

ASGN Trading Up 0.9 %

ASGN traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.59. 643,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

