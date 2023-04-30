Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Down 23.8% in April

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 640,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $579,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asure Software Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASUR. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading

